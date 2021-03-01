Alex DeBrincat with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/28/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/28/2021
Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal with 10:50 remaining in the third period and the host Chicago Blackhawks pulled away over the final 20 minutes for a 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings. Kane became the fourth player in team history to score 400 goals for Chicago, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull (604) and Stan Mikita (541) along with Steve Larmer (406). Kane's milestone goal came when he fired a wrist shot that sailed over the left shoulder of goaltender Thomas Greiss.
