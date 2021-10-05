Alex DeBrincat with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/04/2021
Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/04/2021
Married Urban Meyer admits his family ‘upset’ at ‘stupid’ incident
Full results from Monday's rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, won by Bubba Wallace.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for Patriots rookie Mac Jones after Sunday night's Week 4 game in Foxboro.
NBC NASCAR reporter Kelli Stavast is either hard of hearing, or a very, very quick thinker. While interviewing driver Brandon Brown on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama after he won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Stavast had to deal with an unruly crowd. The racing fans, sensing the live cameras, broke into what’s […]
In this week's edition of the NHL Power Rankings we continue our look at the top storylines for the 2021-22 NHL season with the top-10 things to watch.
#Bills WR Cole Beasley is not feeling the love currently:
Of all the things that could have held up Monday night's game, weather was a long shot.
Social media had fun with Rodney Harrison not holding his own umbrella ahead of Sunday Night Football between the Patriots and Buccaneers.
Damien Williams is the top waiver wire target in fantasy football this week, but if you can't snag him, there are plenty of other solid options.
Hunter Renfrow can lay a big hit, too.
The Ravens tied a longstanding Steelers rushing record after John Harbaugh;s eyebrow-raising call on the final play of a win over the Broncos.
This edition of Yankees-Red Sox in the Wild Card Game could be something special.
The 2021 MLB postseason bracket is set. Heres the schedule for the first two rounds and Wild Card games as well as World Series predictions.
Conor McGregor has the receipt – and he wants the world to know what it shows.
On Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers and the Cardinals will meet in the postseason for the sixth time since 1969. History has not been kind to the Dodgers.
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
With the postseason field set, it's time to look back on every team's regular season and how things went. Here's every team's report card for 2021.
What is your current top six?
After the second race of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, here’s a brief look at the playoff picture. There’s just one race remaining in the Round of 12 before the field is whittled to eight, with four drivers eliminated from the postseason after the Oct. 10 race at the Charlotte […]
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a tough call at the end of Sunday night's Week 4 game against Tom Brady's Buccaneers, electing to kick a 56-yard field goal. Did he make the right choice? Here's what the analytics say.