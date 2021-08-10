Alex Cord, Star of Military Drama ‘Airwolf,’ Dies at 88

Alex Cord, the actor best known for playing Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel, in the ’80s military drama “Airwolf,” died on Monday at his home, his publicist Linda McAlister confirmed to Variety. He was 88.

Cord starred in 55 episodes of the action series, which ran for four seasons from 1984-1987, alongside Jan-Michael Vincent, Ernest Borgnine, Deborah Pratt and Jean Bruce Scott in the first three seasons. The show followed the military crew of a high-tech helicopter called Airwolf as they undertook various missions.

