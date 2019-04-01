Alex Cora has simple message for Red Sox critics after poor start in Seattle originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox have started the season poorly, winning just one of their first four games on the road against the Seattle Mariners.

It wasn't the type of performance fans expected after a 2018 season in which the Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games and then the World Series.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn't pleased with his team's play in Seattle, but he's still confident in his group and had a simple message for the team's critics.

"Whoever is doubting us, check what happened last year," Cora told reporters after Sunday's 10-8 defeat at T-Mobile Park.

Cora later added: "It's easy to second-guess now what we did. Nobody second-guessed us last year. It's a program -- you have to be disciplined. That's the way I see it."

Starting pitching has been the main culprit of Boston's lackluster start. Red Sox starters have given up 22 earned runs and eight home runs in four games. There's still no reason to be overly concerned -- after all, it's four out of 162 games. Still, the Red Sox need much better outings from these veteran starters, especially ace Chris Sale.

Luckily for the Red Sox, they don't have much time to dwell on their opening series versus the Mariners. The Red Sox are in Oakland for the start of a four-game series against the Athletics -- another good AL West team -- on Monday night. David Price will make his first start of 2019 as the Red Sox aim to get back on track.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.