Alex Cora reacts to Marlins hiring Kim Ng as MLB's first female GM
Kim Ng has made history by becoming the first woman and first Asian American ever to be hired as a Major League Baseball general manager.
The Miami Marlins announced the hiring of Ng on Friday. Ng has more than 30 years of experience in baseball, including 10 years as Vice President and Assistant General Manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11).
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora played for the Dodgers while Ng was in the front office, and he was pleased to see her become the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among any team.
"I had the pleasure to work for Kim when she was the assistant GM with the L.A. Dodgers in the early 2000s. ... She's very capable," Cora told WBZ's Dan Roche.
"One of the things about gender or race or whatever, I always said that if you're capable to do a job, people should consider you. I went through the process for a few years and we talk about the Bud Selig Rule and giving everybody a chance to interview, minorities and all that. I really believe that we need to take away the boundaries and if you're good, you're good.
"And Kim, she's one of the best. She's a great person. She's actually been very involved with MLB International, we did a few things in winter ball and for the WBC (World Baseball Classic). She's amazing and she's going to do an outstanding job in Miami.
Ng began her baseball career as an intern with the Chicago White Sox in 1990. At age 29, she was hired to work alongside Brian Cashman as assistant GM for the New York Yankees (1998-2001). She later joined the Dodgers, then served as Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations for MLB (2011-2020).