Alex Cora provides encouraging update on David Price's illness originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

On Thursday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora issued an encouraging update on the status of pitcher David Price.

Price, who has been dealing with an illness, threw what Cora called an "aggressive bullpen" and seems to have shown improvement. Following the Red Sox' exhibition win over the Rays, Cora named Price the starter for Tuesday's spring training finale vs. the Cubs. The veteran southpaw is slated to pitch in either the third or fourth game of Boston's season-opening series in Seattle.

With Opening Day only one week away, the Sox starting rotation for their series vs. the Mariners looks close to set.

