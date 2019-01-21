Alex Cora, Paul Pierce, and more react to Patriots reaching another Super Bowl
The Patriots defeated the Chiefs in an instant classic on Sunday night to advance to the Super Bowl. As expected, social media went ablaze when the Pats pulled off the overtime victory.
Here are a few of the kneejerk reactions from figures throughout the sports world and beyond when Tom Brady propelled New England to their third straight Super Bowl appearance.
CORA WANTS TO #BEATLA AGAIN
— Alex (@ac13alex) January 21, 2019
Happy for my friend. 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/oIOtK2SHED
— Alex (@ac13alex) January 21, 2019
HARPER TO BOSTON CONFIRMED? (KIDDING... SORT OF)
Tom Brady!🔥
— Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 21, 2019
PIERCE IN AWE OF BRADY
There's aliens there's pegasus and there's Tom Brady 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾🐐🐐🐐💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🤷🏿♂️
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 21, 2019
TRUMP WEIGHS IN
Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019
GISELE CONGRATULATES HER HUSBAND
So proud of you my love. Congratulations to you and your teammates for a incredible win !!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 21, 2019
MARCHAND WANTS ANOTHER SB TITLE
What a game @Patriots!!! Congrats to the boys cant wait to see them bring another one home!
— Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) January 21, 2019
SMART'S EYES ARE ON THE PRIZE
👀🔥👀🔥
What a game. What a win. Congrats @Patriots and @BumpNrunGilm0re !!!
Next up...
(💍)
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 21, 2019
COUSINS ISN'T AS ENTHUSED. . .
I kind of understand the regular season OT format, but in a conference championship game, shouldn't both teams get a possession even if one team scores a TD?
— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 21, 2019
