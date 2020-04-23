Alex Cora issues statement after MLB reveals findings from Red Sox investigation

After several months of silence, Alex Cora has finally spoken.

The former Boston Red Sox manager was relieved of his duties in January after it was revealed he played a significant role in the Houston Astros' illegal sign-stealing scandal in the 2017 season. MLB also investigated Cora's 2018 Red Sox for illegal sign-stealing, and they revealed their findings on Wednesday.

Cora was suspended for all of 2020 as a result of his actions as Astros bench coach, though he was cleared of any wrongdoing with Boston. Shortly after MLB revealed its findings, Cora issues an official statement.

"I am relieved that these MLB investigations are concluded and that Commissioner Manfred has released his finding that I did not violate any MLB rules as a member of the Red Sox organization in 2018 or 2019," Cora said. "I am grateful for the Commissioner's thoughtful and thorough investigation relating to my conduct as Red Sox manager. I also take full responsibility for the role I played, along with others, in the Astros' violations of MLB rules in 2017. The collective conduct of the Astros' organization in 2017 was unacceptable, and I respect and accept the Commissioner's discipline for my past actions."

Although Cora was found innocent in the Red Sox investigation, the organization still received a slap on the wrist from the league. They were stripped of a 2020 second-round draft pick, and video replay system operator J.T. Watkins was suspended through the 2020 postseason and cannot be the team's replay operator through 2021.

Ron Roenicke was named interim manager following Cora's departure. His interim tag was removed Wednesday, officially making him the 48th manager of the Red Sox.

