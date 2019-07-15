Alex Cora explains rationale behind Red Sox decision to DFA Eduardo Nunez

Eduardo Nunez played an important role for the Boston Red Sox during their run to a World Series title last season, but he wasn't able to consistently produce at the plate against left-handed pitching this year.

This lack of offense was among the reasons behind Boston's decision to designate Nunez for assignment Monday.

"It wasn't working out against lefties," Red Sox manager Cora told reporters before Monday night's game versus the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. "Where we're at, roster-wise, Michael (Chavis) is going to play against lefties and righties most of the time. I feel we need more offense against left-handed pitching. ..."

Nunez is batting just .200 (14-for-70) against lefties in 2019. He also has 12 strikeouts and just four walks versus left-handed pitching. Nunez, overall, is batting .228 with two home runs and 20 RBI in 167 at-bats. Injuries, to be fair, also have played a role in his disappointing performance.

Plain and simple, the Red Sox have several other players capable of giving the team better offensive production than Nunez, and it just didn't make sense to keep giving him plate appearances over players such as Marco Hernandez, Brock Holt, Sam Travis and Michael Chavis.

Mitch Moreland also could return to the lineup in the near future. He's set to continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket this week, per Cora.

