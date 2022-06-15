Alex Cora clears up Chris Sale's role when he returns to Red Sox

Cora clears up Chris Sale's role when he returns to Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What will Chris Sale's role be when he makes his long-awaited return to the Boston Red Sox? Alex Cora set the record straight on Wednesday.

Despite speculation about Sale joining the bullpen, Cora told WEEI he sees the left-hander in the starting rotation when he's back from injury.

“I believe Chris Sale is a starter," the Red Sox manager said, per The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. "He’s a starter in my eyes. I know he wants to contribute… With him in the rotation, we’re a lot better. We’ll take it that way.”

Consider that question answered.

Sale hasn't pitched since the 2021 postseason due to a stress fracture in his right rib cage. He suffered the injury on Feb. 24 while throwing during the lockout.

The 33-year-old suffered a non-baseball medical issue in early May that delayed his return timetable. Barring any further setbacks, Cora expects Sale to return "sooner rather than later."