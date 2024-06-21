Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox coaches spotted at local restaurant before Reds matchup

Several Boston Red Sox coaches were spotted dining at a popular steakhouse before their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

A dinner for the team's coaching staff was held at The Precinct by Jeff Ruby, the local restaurateur's first restaurant, which he opened in 1981. Ruby posted a photo of manager Alex Cora, hitting coach Peter Fatse, assistant hitting coach Luis Ortiz, pitching coach Andrew Bailey, and other Red Sox coaches on X/Twitter, thanking the team for its patronage.

"Thank you ⁦[Red Sox] and my long time friend Alex Cora. We appreciate you joining us at The Precinct tonight. My first restaurant. Thank you Cincinnati for making my life for me," Ruby wrote.

Thank you ⁦@RedSox⁩ and my long time friend Alex Cora. We appreciate you joining us at The Precinct tonight. My first restaurant. Thank you Cincinnati for making my life for me. pic.twitter.com/ndOi1DKw9p — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) June 21, 2024

The Reds' first game against the Red Sox starts at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Great American Ball Park. The two teams return to the field at 4:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:40 p.m. Sunday. The games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio and WLW-(700).

