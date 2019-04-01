Alex Cora admits Red Sox 'lucky' to win one game vs. Mariners originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Major League Baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint. Still, it's easy to be discouraged by the Boston Red Sox's start to the 2019 campaign.

Let's start with the good.

The Red Sox offense is still red-hot. Boston scored 24 runs in their four-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mookie Betts hit his first home run in Sunday's 10-8 loss, and J.D. Martinez is off to a strong start with two home runs, seven hits and seven RBI in 17 at-bats. Rafael Devers also has six hits and four runs scored in four games.

The main takeaway from this opening series, however, is Boston's dreadful starting pitching. Red Sox starters still haven't pitched past the fifth inning, and the four of them (Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez) have allowed a combined 22 (!) earned runs over four starts.

The Red Sox will head to Oakland for a four-game series against the Athletics beginning Monday night with a 1-3 record, and as Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted to reporters after Sunday's defeat, Boston is pretty fortunate to leave Seattle with one victory.

"We didn't play well. Actually, we're lucky we won one.... That can't happen. It's gonna be hard.... We'll find a way."

-Alex Cora after today's loss in Seattle.

— Tom Caron (@TomCaron) April 1, 2019

The Sox have only played four games, so it's way too early to panic about anything. But the margin for error in the American League East is thin. The New York Yankees should provide stiff competition for the Red Sox in the race to win the division, and Boston does not want to be playing catchup in August and September.

The starting pitching woes are slightly concerning, but you still have to give this rotation the benefit of the doubt, especially after last season's World Series success.

