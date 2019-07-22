Alex Cora acknowledges Red Sox could be sellers at MLB trade deadline

Alex Cora knows as well as anyone that these next 14 games - all against the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees - are pivotal for the 2019 Boston Red Sox. If they struggle through this stretch, Cora fears Boston could quickly shift from a win-now team to selling high on some of their best assets.

"The front office has a job to do," Cora said before Monday's game in Tampa Bay. "Obviously our goals are set to win the World Series. If it doesn't look that way and they decide to go somewhere else and take another approach, you've got to respect that."

In other words: the time to turn the season around is now, and if they can't do it, some guys are going to get traded.

Talk about motivation.

Alex Cora was asked if the Red Sox need to prove that they should be buyers rather than sellers over the coming stretch of games against the Sox and Yankees. He didn't rule out such a perspective. pic.twitter.com/b3JmK5vrNB — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 22, 2019

The inconsistencies of the 2019 season have frustrated Cora, as seemingly everything went the Red Sox's way last year. At 54-46, Boston sits 11 games behind New York and three wins behind the Rays in the division. If the season ended today, the Sox wouldn't even make the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

