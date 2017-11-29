Alex Collins out of practice with calf injury

The Ravens opened the practice week without their top running back on the field.

Alex Collins was listed as a non-participant due to a calf injury. There was no sign of that injury during last Monday’s win over the Texans and Collins ran the ball 16 times for 60 yards and a touchdown before the night was out.

The Ravens also got a rushing touchdown from Buck Allen and Danny Woodhead carried the ball four times for 22 yards. They’d likely step in if Collins’ injury limits his availability against the Lions this weekend and the team could also activate Terrance West for the first time in almost two months.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley, cornerback Jimmy Smith, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey were limited participants for Baltimore on Wednesday.