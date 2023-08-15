Alex Collins, 28, died in a motorcycle accident

Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who died on Sunday night at 28, lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the incident occurred in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office explained in a news release that Collins's motorcycle collided with an SUV.

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world," Collins' family said in a statement issued Monday night. "All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality."

Collins played for the Seahawks in 2016, the Ravens in 2017 and 2018, and the Seahawks again in 2020 and 2021. He played earlier this year for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.