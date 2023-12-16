Alex Clarke: Linfield sign Armagh and Crossmaglen GAA player

Linfield Women have announced the signing of Armagh and Crossmaglen GAA player Alex Clarke.

Clarke's recent career in gaelic games has been blighted by injury as she fractured her left knee cap in both legs on separate incidents.

The acquisition of Clarke is a significant one by recently appointed Blues manager Ryan McConville.

"I'm looking forward to trying to get Linfield back at the top," said Clarke on Linfield's social media channels.

"It's a great opportunity. Linfield are a big club, when I played at Newry City in my younger days they were the club. It's nice to join them and put on the blue jersey.

"I'm an attacker so goals, goals, goals hopefully.

"I was out injured there and I wasn't sure what to do in terms of coming back to play gaelic or football, but this was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

"I've heard a lot about Ryan. He came into Newry when I left. The girls spoke very highly of him and he was a great coach. I'm looking forward to working with him and getting the best out of myself."