Alex Cejka disqualified from Regions Tradition, won’t defend at PGA Tour Champions major

A year ago, Alex Cejka won his first major on the PGA Tour Champions in his third start on the circuit at the Regions Tradition. It was the first of two major wins in three weeks in 2021.

Cejka won’t defend his title at the Regions, however, after he was disqualified after the third round for breaches of Model Local Rule G-11, Restricting Use of Green-Reading Materials.

According to the tour, he was found to be using a “yardage book that had not been approved for the competition by the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee.”

Cejka had just finished shooting a round of 66 at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 7 under, tied for 14th before getting bounced.

In 2019, he was disqualified from the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic for using “greens-reading materials that did not fit the new scale allowed.”

Cejka was the second golfer in two days to get the heave-ho from the Regions. On Friday, John Daly was DQ’d after he failed to sign his scorecard.