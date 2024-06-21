Alex Caruso: New OKC Thunder guard in photos over the years
The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading guard Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for guard Alex Caruso.
The trade marks a homecoming for Caruso, who started his career with the franchise, while sending Giddey to Chicago as a young playmaker.
