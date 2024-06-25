Alex Caruso Officially Introduced by the Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK – Alex Caruso was on a golf course driving range when he heard he was going to be traded from Chicago to Oklahoma City.

Caruso joked it delayed his round of golf by a few hours, but he was officially introduced as the newest member of the Thunder on Monday.

Caruso was peppered with questions on everything ranging from his time with Mark Daigneault and the Blue, to winning a title with the Lakers and what he brings to this team.

Caruso has one year left on his current deal and ESPN reports that the Thunder are hopeful the 30 year old will sign a long term deal to stay with OKC.

You can hear Caruso on his return to the Thunder in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.