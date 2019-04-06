Alex Caruso is going off for the Lakers. Yes, Alex Caruso.

With basically everyone you can name on the Lakers shut down for the season, Los Angeles has essentially been rolling out its G-League team the past few games and just trying to get through the end of the season, when their real work starts.

Except Alex Caruso is putting on a show.

Yes, Alex Caruso. The undrafted guy out of Texas A&M who has bounced between the NBA and G-League for a couple of seasons is going off recently. He had 23 points against the Pelicans a few games back, then against the Warriors he did this on Thursday.

Friday night against the Clippers, Caruso dropped 32.

That is how you take advantage of your opportunity and make sure you get an NBA contract for next season. Whether it is with the Lakers or some other team, Caruso is playing his way into a full-time contract, not another two-way deal. Good on him.