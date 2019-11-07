Alex Caruso on getting chest-bumped by LeBron James: ‘He doesn’t understand the physics of that’

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Alex Caruso (6-foot-5, 186 pounds) isn’t as big and strong as he looks in the pictures.

LeBron James (6-foot-8, 250 pounds)… is.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:


We knew the Lakers would be fun with LeBron and Anthony Davis.

But who realized Alex Caruso would add so much enjoyment?

