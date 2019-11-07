Alex Caruso on getting chest-bumped by LeBron James: ‘He doesn’t understand the physics of that’

Alex Caruso (6-foot-5, 186 pounds) isn’t as big and strong as he looks in the pictures.

LeBron James (6-foot-8, 250 pounds)… is.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Alex Caruso was asked about the chest bump at the end of this sequence. "Bron’s gotta watch out," he said, laughing. "He doesn’t understand the physics of that. He’s got 60 to 80 pounds on me. … But he gets hype, and I get hype and we just roll with it." https://t.co/Ohu7ondnVg — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 6, 2019





We knew the Lakers would be fun with LeBron and Anthony Davis.

But who realized Alex Caruso would add so much enjoyment?