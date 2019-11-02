Alex Caruso caught a body, threw down over Dallas’ Maxi Kleber
The legend of Alex Caruso — the bald mamba — continues to grow.
Friday night, Dallas big man Maxi Kleber became part of the legend — and a poster — when he tried to block a Caruso dunk.
AC's poster collection just keeps growing 🖼
How much as the legend of Caruso grown? Well, great recognizes great:
That boi @ACFresh21 is a dog! Haha! They are going to realize soon enough!
There is no stopping Alex Caruso. Just ask Kleber.
The Lakers went on to beat the Mavericks in overtime behind a monster game from LeBron James, one he needed to have to beat the monster game from Luka Doncic.