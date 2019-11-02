Alex Caruso caught a body, threw down over Dallas’ Maxi Kleber

The legend of Alex Caruso — the bald mamba — continues to grow.

Friday night, Dallas big man Maxi Kleber became part of the legend — and a poster — when he tried to block a Caruso dunk.

How much as the legend of Caruso grown? Well, great recognizes great:

That boi @ACFresh21 is a dog! Haha! They are going to realize soon enough! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 2, 2019





There is no stopping Alex Caruso. Just ask Kleber.

The Lakers went on to beat the Mavericks in overtime behind a monster game from LeBron James, one he needed to have to beat the monster game from Luka Doncic.