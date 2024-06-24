Alex Caruso addresses long-term future with Thunder

It was a busy day for Alex Caruso as he went around the Oklahoma City Thunder to introduce himself on Monday. The 30-year-old was shipped from the Chicago Bulls for Josh Giddey.

The two-time All-Defensive player gives OKC one of the best defensive personnel in the league. He’s a seamless fit for the Thunder as a 3-and-D player who can be a low-usage player.

The only risk involved is Caruso’s expiring salary of $9.9 million. Even though it’s been reported the Thunder want to keep him for the long-term future, the chance of him leaving will hang over OKC’s head until he officially signs a new deal.

In his first interview since being traded to the Thunder, Caruso gave a safe answer and said he’d rather focus on this season first before thinking about his future.

“That conversation is for another place and time. I know what Oklahoma City as an organization stands for,” Caruso said. “I can obviously tell they’ve done a good job at bringing together a good team. Possibly but I think for now, I’d just like to meet my teammates and get to work.”

Even though Caruso didn’t proclaim his desire to stay with the Thunder for several seasons, it’s probably the safe route to take heading into the negotiation process.

Regardless, both parties are ecstatic about the addition, which is always a healthy sign. There’s no reason to think the 30-year-old won’t succeed in OKC this upcoming season.

“(Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) said he was excited to have me,” Caruso said. “Complimented me and obviously I showered him with praise back.”

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire