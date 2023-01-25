Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams headline first Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals issued the first injury report ahead of their AFC title game showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On it, the expected names headlined the DNP list:

OL Alex Cappa (DNP)

OL Jonah Williams (DNP)

DT DJ Reader (Rest, DNP)

LB Joe Bachie (Limited)

CB Tre Flowers (Limited)

DE Sam Hubbard (Limited, DNP)

The best news? Center Ted Karras practiced in full after toughing out an apparent knee injury last weekend.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was non-commital on either Cappa or Willaims playing on Sunday, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

For what it’s worth, Cappa was walking through the locker room with the ankle taped, per Baby.

The next two days will be very interesting to watch when it comes to Cappa and Williams, though Jackson Carman and Max Scharping, respectively, filled in well last week. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes practiced despite the reported high-ankle sprain.

