Alex Cappa impressed by Bengals rookie Amarius Mims

Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Amarius Mims, the 6’8″, 340-pound tackle repping with the first team, has already made an impression.

Just ask veteran guard Alex Cappa, who already has high praise for the rookie he’s been lining up next to this week.

“He’s got a good attitude. He’s also a physical freak. That’s always good,” Cappa said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Whatever I know, I’ll pass it on to him. He’ll develop over time. He’s got a lot to learn, but once he gets everything good mentally, then physically it will come together for sure.”

Granted, Mims has repped with the first team because new arrival Trent Brown isn’t there, but it’s hard for all involved to complain — those reps next to Cappa and others could play a big role in his development.

Given the length of the season and Trent Brown’s injury past, while the Bengals didn’t draft Mims to start right away, it’s not unreasonable to suggest he will at some point in Year 1.

Based on what guys like Cappa have to say on the topic, he’s certainly headed in the right direction.

