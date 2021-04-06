Alex Cappa earns most in performance-based pay for 2020
The NFL Players Association on Tuesday sent agents the numbers on performance-based pay for the 2020 season.
Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa earned a league-high $622,056 in extra pay after starting 16 games for the Super Bowl champions, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports. The money is a reward to low-earning players who start a lot of games and play a lot of snaps.
Payouts will be deferred to 2024 or later, as agreed upon during last year’s CBA negotiations amid a salary-cap shortfall, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.
Cappa earned $750,000 in base pay in 2020 but played all 1,070 offensive snaps in the regular season.
The other top earners in performance-based pay for 2020, per Volin, are:
Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum, $604,185
Bills CB Taron Johnson, $578,749
Rams OL Austin Corbett $572,736
Broncos CB Amani Oruwariye $572,067
Bears OL Germain Ifedi $570,571
Steelers OL Chukwuma Okorafor $567,469
Vikings OL Dakota Dozier $561,951
Patriots OL Mike Onwenu $554,792
