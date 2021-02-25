Alex Caceres is trying to make a record no one can catch | UFC Vegas 20

MMAWeekly.com Staff
·1 min read
UFC Vegas 20 Rozenstruik vs Gane media day - Alex Caceres
Though his name isn't always in the spotlight, Alex Caceres is one of the longest tenured active fighters on the UFC roster. As such, and at just 32 years of age, he's looking forward to setting a record that no other fighter will be able to match.

Caceres faces Kevin Croom at UFC Vegas 20 on Saturday, Feb. 27, hoping to build upon the longest winning streak of his career.

Watch and listen to everything Caceres had to say at the UFC Vegas 20 Media Day.

