Alex Brown not impressed by Justin Fields 4th quarter throw to DJ Moore

NBC Sports Chicago

On the Football Aftershow, after the Bears’ victory over the Vikings, Ruthie Polinsky, Dave Wannstedt, Alex Brown and Lance Briggs recap the game. Brown talks about why he isn't impressed with Justin Fields fourth quarter throw to DJ Moore

