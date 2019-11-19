Alex Brown: 'There are some clowns on this team and I don’t like it'

On the Football Aftershow following the Bears Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Alex Brown called out the Bears players for clowning around. You can watch the clip from the show here.

"We got to figure out who loves football because the ship will turn back again and the guys that really love football, those are the only guys you really want on the team," Brown said. "There's some clowns on this team. There's some clowns and I don't like it."

The former Bears defensive end and Football Aftershow host isn't one to mince words, but the harsh callout to the less-than-inspiring 2019 Bears may be reflective of how many fans are feeling at this point in the season.

Brown's reasoning behind his clown comparisons is that the Bears only want to take ownership when they play well, but dodge responsibility whenever things go wrong.

"Anything that goes good, they want to say ‘oh I did it, its me.'" Brown explains. "You score a touchdown, get back, yes I want you to be excited, be excited with your team, but get back to the huddle."

With so much going wrong this season, the Bears can't avoid taking responsibility for much longer.

