Alex Bregman's solo homer (20)
Alex Bregman gets the Astros on the board with a solo home run to left field, cutting Houston's deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the 3rd
Alex Bregman gets the Astros on the board with a solo home run to left field, cutting Houston's deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the 3rd
Singleton's journey included a lengthy drug suspension, time running a gym and playing in the Mexican League.
The Astros and Orioles face off again in Baltimore.
The Mets traded Verlander back to the Astros at the trade deadline after he spent half a season in New York.
The Dolphins' third-round pick had been seeing plenty of buzz in training camp.
Sifan Hassan went from first to 11th in the span of a few steps.
Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her title versus Amanda Lemos.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
Lionel Messi can win Inter Miami's first title against Nashville.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.
Teddy Bridgewater had a weird number for a quarterback.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
The Falcons' young offensive core made plenty of plays on Friday.
Bryce Young didn't have many highlights in his second preseason start.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
Harden has spent the past week dismantling his association with the 76ers.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!