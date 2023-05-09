Alex Bregman's RBI triple
Alex Bregman drives home Mauricio Dubón with a triple on a line drive to the right-field corner, tying up the game at one a-piece in the 3rd
Alex Bregman drives home Mauricio Dubón with a triple on a line drive to the right-field corner, tying up the game at one a-piece in the 3rd
The Heat head back to New York holding a 3-1 series lead.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates throughout Game 4.
Lagging sales — not over-served patrons — is the stated reason for the reversal.
Yarbrough collapsed on the mound during a frightening scene Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
The two biggest universities in Iowa are dealing with sports betting scandals.
The Nuggets and Suns play Game 5 on Tuesday.
"Coach Prime" has made Colorado relevant again.
Hosts on the Bill Cunningham Show were laughing hysterically as Bob Huggins called Xavier fans an anti-gay slur on Monday afternoon.
LSU’s trip was initially in doubt after First Lady Jill Biden wanted to invite Iowa to the White House to celebrate, too.
Alvarez seemed a tick or two worse Saturday than he was and given the talent in our Top 10, that causes him to drop.
How to watch tonight's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don sets you up for Week 6 with some pickups to consider.
Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero headlines the NBA's All-Rookie team that was announced Monday.
Jokić was assessed a technical foul after the incident.
Fields left OSU as a junior in 2020 for the NFL draft.
Hao — a big fan of Harden's — was recently released from the hospital after being paralyzed during February's Michigan State shooting.
Gragson was upset after Chastain had pushed his car into the wall earlier in the race.
The nail-biter came down to a game-winner from James Harden, who scored 42 points.
Verstappen has won three of the first five races of the 2023 season.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.