Alex Bregman tells Houston 'get ready for a lot of these' after World Series win

The Houston Astros officially reaped the rewards of their massive rebuild Wednesday, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to win their first-ever World Series title. Now that they’ve finally reached the pinnacle of baseball glory, they want more.

One of them is willing to pretty much guarantee it. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hopped on Twitter after the Astros won the World Series to let the city of Houston know two things:

1. He loves them.

2. They’re winning more World Series championships.

Houston I love you…. get ready for a lot of these… — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) November 2, 2017





If we’re being honest, the 23-year-old Bregman didn’t have to endure a lot of losing. He was more part of the payoff from the team’s intense tanking efforts. Bregman was selected in the first round of the 2015 draft. The Astros actually made the postseason months after drafting him. While the team didn’t make the postseason in 2016, they finished above .500 in his rookie season.

But maybe that makes his promise more significant. As one of the youngest Astros, Bregman is locked in to the franchise for years to come. If this is the start of an Astros dynasty, he feels like a strong bet to be one of the players at the center of it.

Alex Bregman won't settle for one World Series title.

Are Bregman’s words bold and brash? Heck yeah, but that’s also his personality. He showed trust and confidence in the Astros even after a demoralizing Game 6. That’s who he is, and it’s refreshing to hear him speak his mind over giving some tired cliché.

Also, he just became a World Series champion, so he’s allowed to gleefully point at the scoreboard and gloat for a little bit.

