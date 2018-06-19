Alex Bregman on the red-hot Astros: 'We’re the best team in the big leagues'

One thing you’ll learn once you listen to him on this week’s Yahoo Sports MLB podcast: Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros third baseman, does not lack confidence.

His gift to gab, trash-talking and that confidence are all a part of Bregman’s chat with Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan, but what really might stand out to baseball fans (and frighten the rest of MLB) is Bregman’s claim that the Astros haven’t even peaked yet.

Yes, we’re talking about the Astros have that have won 12 games in a row and now have the most wins in MLB. It was Bregman, the 24-year-old former No. 2 overall pick, who kept the winning streak alive Tuesday night with a walk-off, two-run double.

Twelve straight is nothing to sneeze at, but Bregman says you haven’t seen anything yet. And the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees — the other AL juggernauts — have nothing on Houston.

“There should be an X on our back,” he told the Yahoo Sports MLB podcast. “We’re the team to beat. We’re the best team in the big leagues. Ten wins in a row, 20 wins in a row – everyone’s saying that we’re playing well. We’ll let everyone know when we’re playing well. We’re playing all right. We’ll let people know when we’re playing well.”

The 10th episode of the Yahoo Sports MLB Podcast was released Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Acast and other podcast platforms. It includes our Bregman interview, our discussion on whether players, umpires and coaches should wear live mics on the field and a chat about the 15th anniversary of “Moneyball.” We also delve into baseball’s funky vocabulary, the journalistic responsibility of the “Bryce Harper is a losing player” saga and much more.

If you need to subscribe, click the banner below to find us on Apple Podcasts.

We asked Bregman what more the Astros could do. They already have the best team ERA and most runs scored in the league, a lethal combo for the defending World Series champs. His response? There’s a level you haven’t even seen yet.

Story Continues

“There’s a complete new level,” Bregman said. “Some teams know because they’ve played in the postseason and they’ve had success in the postseason what it takes to win there. We’re one of those few teams. We’ll be ready. We’re not playing our best. We’ll let everybody know when we’re playing well. And they’ll know. They’ll just know.”

Once again, you can find the show on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Acast and where ever you find podcasts. If you dig what we’re doing, we’d appreciate your ratings and reviews to help the show grow.

(Yahoo Sports/Getty Images)

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Why Luka might be the safest bet in NBA draft

• Brooks Koepka wins second straight U.S. Open title

• Russian taxi plows into crowd, injuring Mexican World Cup fans

• Mike Leach spends Father’s Day arguing about Obama conspiracy video

