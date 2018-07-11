Alex Bregman hits wild 5-foot walk-off to give Astros 6-5 win over A's in extra innings

Houston third-baseman Alex Bregman hit a five-foot walk off on Tuesday night to give the Astros the 6-5 win over the Oakland A’s in extra innings. (Getty Images)

There are a lot of ways to grab a game-winning hit, but hitting the ball just a few feet in front of you generally isn’t the way to go.

Yet for Astros third-baseman Alex Bregman, that all it took.

With Houston’s game against the Oakland A’s tied up 5-5 in the bottom of the 11th, Bregman tapped the ball about five feet from the plate. It initially rolled foul, but bounced back across the foul line.

So A’s catcher Jonathan Lucroy went to grab it and tag Bregman out. Simple play, right?

Except Lucroy dropped the ball — so Bregman bolted to first base. Lucroy’s simple throw to first, though, then went flying down the right-field line. Bregman was safe, and Kyle Tucker, who was at second base, had an easy path home to give the Astros the 6-5 win.

Just check out the final sequence:

Talk about a rough way to lose — especially after the A’s put up up four runs in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Bregman’s final hit, though, was just an added bonus to his already impressive night. Bregman hit a home run to start the game in the bottom of the first, and then homered again to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Houston a 4-0 lead.

His bizarre walk-off on Tuesday wasn’t even his first like it. Bregman hit a similar pop-up walk-off in April, though that ball got a little bit more air time.

Bregman, who was named to his first All-Star game last weekend, now has 59 RBI this season — second only to Evan Gattis.

