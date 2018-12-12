Alex Bregman doused with beer at Rockets game after P.J. Tucker dives for ball

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman got a taste of his own medicine. Usually, he’s the one diving into the stands after a ball and accidentally dousing fans with beer. That wasn’t the case during the Houston Rockets game Tuesday night.

Bregman was sitting court side as the Rockets took on the Portland Trail Blazers. With a little over four minutes to go in the second quarter, Rockets forward P.J. Tucker chased after a ball and dove into the first row of seats.

After the collision, Bregman needed a new beer … and a change of clothes.

P.J. Tucker's hustle results in Alex Bregman getting covered in beer 😂 pic.twitter.com/WbupDiqg8f — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 12, 2018





The 24-year-old Bregman laughed the whole thing off. He had a giant smile on his face as he stood up. Bregman then grabbed a towel and started drying himself before sitting back down. He was grinning the entire time.

Will Bregman think twice the next time he dives into the stands after going through the experience from the fan’s perspective? We doubt it.

P.J. Tucker dove into Alex Bregman at the Rockets game. (Getty Images)

