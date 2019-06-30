Alex Bowman's winning No. 88 passes Chicagoland post-race inspection The race-winning Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet of Alex Bowman has passed post-race inspection at Chicagoland Speedway with no issues. The No. 88 Chevy was found to be compliant with the 2019 NASCAR Rule Book after Sunday's Camping World 400. The only technical issue found was one lug nut not safe and secure on the […]

The race-winning Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet of Alex Bowman has passed post-race inspection at Chicagoland Speedway with no issues.

The No. 88 Chevy was found to be compliant with the 2019 NASCAR Rule Book after Sunday’s Camping World 400. The only technical issue found was one lug nut not safe and secure on the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota of 15th-place finisher Denny Hamlin.

With the post-race teardown complete, the race results are official.

The post-race process is part of a new, more timely approach to inspection for all three NASCAR national series. Competition officials announced in February that thorough post-race inspections would take place shortly after the checkered flag at the track instead of midweek at the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Those inspections come with a stiffer deterrence structure that includes disqualification for significant rules infractions — “a total culture change,” according to Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer. In the past, race-winning teams found in violation of the rules were penalized with post-race fines, points deductions and/or suspensions, but victories were allowed to stand.

Competition officials introduced the quicker post-race inspection timetable in an effort to make the results official on race day, aiming for a 90-minute target time frame to complete their scrutineering. The new post-race inspection process was also designed to deal with potential violations more promptly, avoiding any midweek news that might cloud the previous week’s results or the build-up to the following week’s event.

NASCAR will still inspect cars and parts at the R&D Center for trends as needed, but the more comprehensive at-track inspection will take priority.

The first NASCAR national-series organization to run afoul of the new inspection system was Niece Motorsports, which absorbed a disqualification on June 16, stripping Ross Chastain’s No. 44 of an apparent Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory at Iowa Speedway. The first-finishing Niece truck failed to meet the minimum ride height, an infraction that was upheld after an appeal.

According to NASCAR statistical archives, the last time a premier series driver was disqualified occurred in 1973, when early retiree Buddy Baker was demoted to last place in the National 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The last time an apparent race winner in NASCAR’s top division was disqualified came on April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson (N.C.) Speedway was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank on his No. 85 Chevrolet.