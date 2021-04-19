Alex Bowman wins Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond

The Cup Series (NCS) and Camping World Truck Series (NTS) were active at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway this past weekend. The trucks’ ToyotaCare 250 was held on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, the Cup teams took their turn competing in the Toyota Owners 400. That race saw a surprising result when Alex Bowman, who hadn't led any laps, took the lead on the final restart and led the last 10 laps. Denny Hamlin, who led a race-high 207 laps, had to settle for runner-up. Bowman became the 8th different winner in nine Cup races so far. The XFINITY Series will return on April 24th at Talladega Superspeedway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Apr 18, Toyota Owners 400 - Richmond Raceway - 400 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Martin Truex Jr. (#19 Toyota Camry) P1 on the starting grid. Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #9 Chase Elliott, #24 William Byron, #22 Joey Logano, #5 Kyle Larson, #12 Ryan Blaney, #20 Christopher Bell, #4 Kevin Harvick and #18 Kyle Busch, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 38 entries.

- Alex Bowman (#48 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 3rd victory in 199 NCS races. This is his 1st victory and 4th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in 11 races at Richmond. Denny Hamlin (2nd) posted his 18th top-10 finish in 30 Richmond races and his 8th top-10 finish in 2021. Joey Logano (3rd) earned his 14th top-10 finish in 25 races at Richmond. Chase Briscoe (22nd) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Polesitter Martin Truex Jr. led 107 laps and finished the 400-lap race in 5th place.

- NCS points leader: Denny Hamlin leads the point standings by 81 points over Martin Truex Jr.

- TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Joey Logano

4. William Byron +2

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Kyle Larson -2

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Christopher Bell

11. Kyle Busch

12. Austin Dillon

13. Alex Bowman +4

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -1

15. Kurt Busch

16. Chris Buescher -2

- Next: Sun, Apr 25, GEICO 500 - Talladega Superspeedway - 188 laps.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

- NXS points leader: Austin Cindric (finished 6th in race) by 42 points over Daniel Hemric.

- TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Cindric

2. Daniel Hemric

3. Harrison Burton

4. Justin Haley +1

5. Jeb Burton +1

6. AJ Allmendinger -2

7. Myatt Snider

8. Justin Allgaier

9. Jeremy Clements

10. Brandon Jones

11. Noah Gragson +3

12. Michael Annett +1

- Next: Sat, Apr 24, Ag-Pro 300 - Talladega Superspeedway - 113 laps.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Sat, Apr 17, ToyotaCare 250 - Richmond Raceway - 250 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Ben Rhodes (#99 Toyota Tundra) P1 on the starting grid. Austin Hill (#16 Toyota Tundra) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #98 Grant Enfinger, #52 Stewart Friesen, #24 Raphael Lessard, #21 Zane Smith, #88 Matt Crafton, #38 Todd Gilliland, #2 Sheldon Creed and #22 Austin Wayne Self, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. Did not make the 40-truck field: No one, only 40 entries.

- John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) scored his 8th victory in 109 NTS races. This is his 2nd victory and 5th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 1st top-10 finish in two races at Richmond. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in four NTS Richmond races and his 3rd top-10 finish in 2021. Tyler Ankrum (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in three races at Richmond. Polesitter Ben Rhodes led four laps and finished in 7th place. Chandler Smith (4th) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

- NTS points leader: John Hunter Nemechek by 20 points over Ben Rhodes.

- TOP-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. John Hunter Nemechek

2. Ben Rhodes

3. Sheldon Creed

4. Austin Hill +2

5. Matt Crafton -1

6. Stewart Friesen -1

7. Grant Enfinger +1

8. Zane Smith -1

9. Todd Gilliland

10. Johnny Sauter +1

- Next: Sat, May 1, WISE Power 200 - Kansas Speedway - 134 laps.

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Fri, Mar 12, * General Tire 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.

Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Corey Heim

Next: Sat, Apr 24, General Tire 200 - Talladega Superspeedway - 76 laps.

ARCA Menards East:

Sat, Feb 27, Pensacola 200 - Five Flags Speedway - 200 laps.

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, May 8, Music City 200 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 200 laps.

ARCA Menards West:

Fri, Mar 12, * General Tire 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.

Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs ** - Points Leader: Ty Gibbs

Next: Sat, Jun 5, General Tire 125 - Sonoma Raceway - 50 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour:

Thu. Apr 8, Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 - Martinsville Speedway - 200 laps.

Winner: Eric Goodale - P1: Ryan Preece - Points Leader: Eric Goodale

Next: Sun. Apr 25, NAPA Spring Sizzler - Stafford Motor Speedway - 150 laps.

Pinty's Series:

Season opener: Sun, May 23, TBA - Sunset Speedway

Peak Mexico Series:

Season opener: Sun, May 22, TBA - Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas

* Combo race between ARCA Menards and ARCA Menards West

Track Details

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida

Kansas Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Kansas City, Kansas

Martinsville Speedway - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 0.596-mile oval - Nashville, Tennessee

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Richmond Raceway - 0.75-mile oval - Richmond, Virginia

Sonoma Raceway - 2.520-mile, 12-turn road course - Sonoma, California

Stafford Motor Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Super Ovalo Chiapas - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Tuxtla Gutierrez

Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama