Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole

Alex Bowman put the No. 48 on the pole for Sunday’s Daytona 500, earning his fourth consecutive front row spot in the season-opening race.

Bowman claimed the pole with a lap of 191.261 mph.

Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron qualified second with a lap of 190.219 mph to lock in a spot in the Daytona 500. This is the seventh time Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row for the 500.

Ryan Preece and David Ragan each secured two of the spots in the Daytona 500 for non-chartered cars. The final two spots for non-chartered cars will be determined by Thursday’s qualifying races.

“My entire racing career has pretty much been full of moments like this,” Preece said. “This was like no other day to me.”

Except shortly before qualifying, Preece realized he had the wrong driver’s uniform on and had to go back and change.

“That was the most stressful thing I had going,” Preece said.

NASCAR stated that Noah Gragson‘s car failed pre-qualifying inspection three times and was not allowed to make a qualifying attempt. He will start at the rear of his qualifying race. As part of the penalty for the inspection failures, a crew member was ejected.

Qualifying was delayed because of a power outage that struck about 15 minutes before the session was to have begun. The start of the session was delayed 10 minutes.

