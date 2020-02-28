Alex Bowman tops final Cup practice; Kyle Busch tags wall
Ryan Blaney led most of the final 50-minute session but Bowman rocketed to the top of the speed chart in the final 15 minutes with an average lap speed of 176.626 mph.
Blaney ended up second (176.185 mph) and Bubba Wallace was third (176.176 mph). Kurt Busch and Christopher Bell completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Matt DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch.
About 16 minutes into the session, Kyle Busch tagged the Turn 3 wall and did some right-side damage to his No. 18 Toyota.
Final practice just became a little more interesting for @KyleBusch and his No. 18 crew as Rowdy brushes the wall at @ACSupdates. pic.twitter.com/sx58VHnukb
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 28, 2020
Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing team quickly went to work on making repairs and he was able to return to the track with about 15 minutes remaining.
Bowman also had the fastest average speed (175.278 mph) among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Kurt Busch and Cole Custer were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Chase Elliott sat out the final 15 minutes of practice for failing inspection twice last weekend; Michael McDowell and J.J. Yeley both sat out the final 15 minutes for being late to inspection. Garrett Smithley missed the last 30 minutes of practice for failing inspection three times.
1
88
Chevrolet
32
40.764
176.626
2
12
Ford
41
40.866
0.102
0.102
176.186
3
43
Chevrolet
22
40.868
0.104
0.002
176.177
4
1
Chevrolet
47
40.952
0.188
0.084
175.816
5
95
Toyota
30
40.980
0.216
0.028
175.695
6
14
Ford
25
40.984
0.220
0.004
175.678
7
2
Ford
44
41.005
0.241
0.021
175.588
8
42
Chevrolet
39
41.043
0.279
0.038
175.426
9
21
Ford
37
41.050
0.286
0.007
175.396
10
18
Toyota
37
41.066
0.302
0.016
175.328
11
6
Ford
32
41.067
0.303
0.001
175.323
12
17
Ford
29
41.071
0.307
0.004
175.306
13
10
Ford
30
41.072
0.308
0.001
175.302
14
8
Chevrolet
34
41.102
0.338
0.030
175.174
15
24
Chevrolet
26
41.110
0.346
0.008
175.140
16
22
Ford
37
41.112
0.348
0.002
175.131
17
9
Chevrolet
28
41.124
0.360
0.012
175.080
18
4
Ford
35
41.181
0.417
0.057
174.838
19
19
Toyota
39
41.196
0.432
0.015
174.774
20
41
Ford
40
41.230
0.466
0.034
174.630
21
48
Chevrolet
33
41.249
0.485
0.019
174.550
22
20
Toyota
35
41.252
0.488
0.003
174.537
23
47
Chevrolet
23
41.281
0.517
0.029
174.414
24
34
Ford
26
41.281
0.517
0.000
174.414
25
37
Chevrolet
29
41.347
0.583
0.066
174.136
26
11
Toyota
39
41.376
0.612
0.029
174.014
27
3
Chevrolet
40
41.402
0.638
0.026
173.905
28
13
Chevrolet
32
41.424
0.660
0.022
173.812
29
32
Ford
25
41.647
0.883
0.223
172.882
30
38
Ford
28
41.661
0.897
0.014
172.824
31
96
Toyota
26
42.142
1.378
0.481
170.851
32
52
Ford
12
42.579
1.815
0.437
169.097
33
00
Chevrolet
16
43.255
2.491
0.676
166.455