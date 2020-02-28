Alex Bowman tops final Cup practice; Kyle Busch tags wall

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Ryan Blaney led most of the final 50-minute session but Bowman rocketed to the top of the speed chart in the final 15 minutes with an average lap speed of 176.626 mph.

Blaney ended up second (176.185 mph) and Bubba Wallace was third (176.176 mph). Kurt Busch and Christopher Bell completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Matt DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch.

About 16 minutes into the session, Kyle Busch tagged the Turn 3 wall and did some right-side damage to his No. 18 Toyota.

Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing team quickly went to work on making repairs and he was able to return to the track with about 15 minutes remaining.

Bowman also had the fastest average speed (175.278 mph) among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Kurt Busch and Cole Custer were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Chase Elliott sat out the final 15 minutes of practice for failing inspection twice last weekend; Michael McDowell and J.J. Yeley both sat out the final 15 minutes for being late to inspection. Garrett Smithley missed the last 30 minutes of practice for failing inspection three times.

1

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

 

Chevrolet

32

40.764

 

 

176.626

2

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

 

Ford

41

40.866

0.102

0.102

176.186

3

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr.

 

Chevrolet

22

40.868

0.104

0.002

176.177

4

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

 

Chevrolet

47

40.952

0.188

0.084

175.816

5

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

 

Toyota

30

40.980

0.216

0.028

175.695

6

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

 

Ford

25

40.984

0.220

0.004

175.678

7

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

 

Ford

44

41.005

0.241

0.021

175.588

8

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson

 

Chevrolet

39

41.043

0.279

0.038

175.426

9

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

 

Ford

37

41.050

0.286

0.007

175.396

10

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

 

Toyota

37

41.066

0.302

0.016

175.328

11

6

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

 

Ford

32

41.067

0.303

0.001

175.323

12

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

 

Ford

29

41.071

0.307

0.004

175.306

13

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

 

Ford

30

41.072

0.308

0.001

175.302

14

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

 

Chevrolet

34

41.102

0.338

0.030

175.174

15

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

 

Chevrolet

26

41.110

0.346

0.008

175.140

16

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

 

Ford

37

41.112

0.348

0.002

175.131

17

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

 

Chevrolet

28

41.124

0.360

0.012

175.080

18

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

 

Ford

35

41.181

0.417

0.057

174.838

19

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

 

Toyota

39

41.196

0.432

0.015

174.774

20

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

 

Ford

40

41.230

0.466

0.034

174.630

21

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

 

Chevrolet

33

41.249

0.485

0.019

174.550

22

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

 

Toyota

35

41.252

0.488

0.003

174.537

23

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Chevrolet

23

41.281

0.517

0.029

174.414

24

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

 

Ford

26

41.281

0.517

0.000

174.414

25

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

 

Chevrolet

29

41.347

0.583

0.066

174.136

26

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

 

Toyota

39

41.376

0.612

0.029

174.014

27

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

 

Chevrolet

40

41.402

0.638

0.026

173.905

28

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

 

Chevrolet

32

41.424

0.660

0.022

173.812

29

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

 

Ford

25

41.647

0.883

0.223

172.882

30

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

 

Ford

28

41.661

0.897

0.014

172.824

31

96

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez

 

Toyota

26

42.142

1.378

0.481

170.851

32

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley

 

Ford

12

42.579

1.815

0.437

169.097

33

00

United States
United States

 Quin Houff

 

Chevrolet

16

43.255

2.491

0.676

166.455

