Alex Bowman steals win from Denny Hamlin at Richmond

Alex Bowman earned his first win of the season in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

A caution for a Kevin Harvick crash with 20 laps to go set up the final pit stops of the day, where Denny Hamlin took the lead from Joey Logano.

But off the final restart with 12 laps to go, Bowman passed Logano for second and then passed Hamlin for the lead with 10 laps to go.

Hamlin, the regular season points leader, led a race high 207 laps but remains winless this season. He finished second, with Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, and Martin Truex Jr. completing the top five.

Bowman’s win snaps a 23-race winless streak for Hendrick Motorsports at Richmond. Prior to Sunday, the organization’s last Richmond win came from Jimmie Johnson in September 2008.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: After starting the season with three DNFs and six finishes of 20th or worse in the first eight races, Aric Almirola‘s sixth-place finish was much needed for him and his No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team. … Matt DiBenedetto also earned his first top 10 of the season, finishing ninth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Poor handling plagued Kyle Larson throughout the day and relegated him to a 18th-place finish. … Running eighth with 20 laps to go, Kevin Harvick suffered a tire failure and crashed in Turn 1. He continued on and finished 24th.

NOTABLE: Ryan Newman brought out the caution at Lap 142 after spinning from contact with Austin Cindric. It was the first caution for an incident at Richmond since the September 2019 playoff race. Last year’s playoff race – the only race at Richmond in 2020 – only had one competition caution and the two stage break cautions.

NEXT: The series returns to action Sunday, April 25 at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, Fox).

