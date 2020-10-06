Alex Bowman to replace Jimmie Johnson in No. 48 for 2021 season

Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday that Alex Bowman will replace Jimmie Johnson next season, shifting to the organization’s No. 48 Chevrolet for the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021.

Bowman is in his third season with the Rick Hendrick-owned team, having joined the organization full time in 2018 as the successor to Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Chevrolet. Now on the heels of following the 15-time winner of NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award, the 27-year-old Bowman has become the next in line for the ride made famous by a seven-time series champion.

“We just got done with the ‘what’s it like to take over Dale Jr.’s race car’ question, so now we’re following it up with the Jimmie Johnson’s race car questions. To me, it’s really special, for sure,” Bowman told NASCAR.com. “Both of them have had so much to do with my career. Obviously, I wouldn’t be driving for Hendrick Motorsports at all without Dale’s help, and since then, Jimmie’s been a huge part of it.

“It’s tough to take over from the most popular of all time, and then three years later to follow that up with arguably the greatest of all time. But it means a lot to me that everybody at Hendrick Motorsports has faith in me, and Ally has faith in me to do a good job and make the 48 car proud.”

The Hendrick organization also announced crew chief Greg Ives will make the move with Bowman to the No. 48 team next season, keeping their pairing intact for a fourth consecutive year. Hendrick officials indicated plans for Bowman’s replacement with the No. 88 team, plus the future for Cliff Daniels — Johnson’s current crew chief with the No. 48 — would be announced at a later date.

Johnson, 45, announced last November that the 2020 season would mark his final full-time campaign in NASCAR’s top series. He hedged at calling his transition a full-fledged retirement, saying he still had a list of goals to experience — both in NASCAR and other forms of motorsports.

But Johnson’s move created a high-profile vacancy in the Cup Series garage in what’s been one of the most active free-agency seasons to date. Tuesday, the organization revealed the position would be filled internally by Bowman, ending nearly a year of rumors and conjecture.

“I think the world’s been eagerly awaiting, and obviously a big day for all of us,” Johnson said. “Very happy for Alex, very proud of Alex. When I look at his journey to climb the ladder and to get to where he is today, that guy has had to work his guts out for his opportunity, time and time again. Every time he’s had the opportunity, he’s made the most of it and has earned that next ride. Really proud of him. He’s going to be a great replacement in the 48 car. Then also to have Greg Ives coming over, it’s really special for Greg, too, with the history that he has on the 48 car.”

Bowman is set to become just the second full-time driver to wheel the No. 48 under the Hendrick Motorsports banner, just as he was only the second driver to make a full-time campaign with Hendrick’s No. 88, a number the organization first fielded with Earnhardt’s arrival in 2008.

The magnitude of inheriting rides, car numbers and in some ways the team legacies from two future NASCAR Hall of Famers has not been lost on Bowman, who says he’s merely strived to carve out his own place in the sport — all while being mindful of the legacies left by the drivers who came before him.

“I’m not Dale by any means, and never wanted to be or tried to be. I just tried to be myself,” Bowman said. “So hopefully some of the 88 fans that stuck around will go with us to the 48, and the 48 fans and Jimmie fans will cheer for us. My biggest thing is, I just want to give everybody something to cheer for on the race track and do the best job I can trying to win races. I think that’s the most important thing for me, and that’s what I want to do — make the fans happy.

“So it is bittersweet to leave the 88. It’s been a big part of my career, obviously. Got it a couple wins and some more opportunities to win some races coming up, but to have kind of started in a fill-in role in that car and then transition to driving it full-time, the number definitely means a lot to me, but also is an honor to drive the 48 car.”

