Alex Bowman posts fastest lap in opening Cup practice at Chicagoland

JOLIET, Ill. – Alex Bowman posted the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practices Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports cars took three of the top five spots.

Bowman topped the field with a lap of 175.941 mph. He was followed by Kurt Busch (175.872 mph), Kevin Harvick (175.849), William Byron (175.792) and Jimmie Johnson (175.689).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Click here for practice results

Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez each ran 44 laps, most in the session. Keselowski was eighth on the speed chart at 174.819 mph. Suarez was 18th with a best lap of 173.957 mph.

Final Cup practice will be from 2 – 2:50 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place after today’s Xfinity race. Qualifying is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. All of those are on NBCSN.