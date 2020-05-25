Alex Bowman sweeps first two stage wins in Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Alex Bowman notched a Stage 2 victory Sunday night as the Coca-Cola 600 reached the halfway point at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bowman padded his laps led for the evening to 140 of a possible 200 laps in the 400-lap race. The performance sealed a sweep of the first two stages of the 600-miler and secured his third stage win this season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Martin Truex Jr. came home second at the end of Stage 2. Kyle Busch claimed third place with William Byron fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.

Bowman’s No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet gave up the lead only during an exchange of green-flag pit stops after the stage’s midpoint. Four other drivers popped up to lead laps for first time Sunday during that cycle: Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and John Hunter Nemechek.

The third stage is set to end on Lap 300 and the full distance is scheduled for 400 laps. Every other race on the Cup Series schedule is divided into three stages.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 10 2 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 9 3 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 8 4 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 7 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 6 6 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 5 7 Joey Logano Team Penske 4 8 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 2 10 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 1

Bowman rises to take Stage 1

Alex Bowman landed the opening stage win in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of season for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Bowman led 46 of the 100 laps in the opening stage at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The result marked his second stage win of the season, banking Bowman another playoff point for use in the postseason.

Martin Truex Jr. took second place in the first stage with Chase Elliott, rookie Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano completing the top five.

The race was stopped by rain showers after 50 laps were complete. After track-drying efforts were effective, the red flag was lifted after a 68-minute delay.

Pole-starter Kurt Busch led the opening 54 laps until Bowman took the lead during the first exchange of pit stops after the rain delay. Bowman’s No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports crew opted for a two-tire change, which placed him out front. Busch wound up 10th at the conclusion of Stage 1, netting the last stage point.

Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford crashed heavily in Turns 1 and 2 with four laps remaining, forcing Stage 1 to end under caution. He exited his car under his own power.

Denny Hamlin lost several laps after the drop of the green flag after ballast fell from his No. 11 Toyota in pace laps. He headed to pit road before the start for repairs and joined the race in last place. He finished Stage 1 still last in the 40-car field, eight laps off the pace.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 10 2 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 9 3 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 8 4 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 7 5 Joey Logano Team Penske 6 6 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 5 7 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 4 8 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 3 9 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 2 10 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 1

