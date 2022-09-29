Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup Series Playoffs race; Gragson to fill in

Alex Bowman will not compete in the Round of 12 playoff race Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway because of concussion-like symptoms he suffered after a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway, according to Hendrick Motorsports.

Bowman was evaluated by physicians on Thursday, according to the team, and it was determined he could not participate this weekend.

TALLADEGA: Full weekend schedule

“After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I will not be driving the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet in Talladega,” Bowman said on social media. “I‘m disappointed but know my health is the number one priority.”

Last Sunday, Bowman brought out the caution flag on Lap 98 of 334 when his car hit the wall. Bowman was able to continue in the race but finished 29th, five laps down to winner Tyler Reddick.

Bowman is currently in last place in the 12-driver playoff field, 26 points below the cutline, and he will likely face a must-win situation next weekend at the Charlotte Roval if he is able to return in time for the Round of 12 elimination race. According to a NASCAR spokesperson, Hendrick Motorsports’ request for a postseason waiver to remain eligible for the Round of 8 has been granted.

Hendrick Motorsports announced that Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports will fill in for Bowman for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM).

Gragson was originally slated to pilot the No. 62 Chevy for Beard Motorsports. Instead, his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier will now drive the No. 62. It will be Allgaier’s 81st Cup Series start and second of 2022 (Bristol Dirt).