Alex Bowman to miss 3-4 weeks due to back injury; Josh Berry to fill in

Alex Bowman will miss Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway because of a fractured vertebra, Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday.

According to the team’s release, Bowman suffered the injury in an accident Tuesday evening while competing in a sprint car event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. Bowman, 30, was treated locally last night and evaluated again this morning in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowman is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

Josh Berry will fill in for Bowman in the No. 48 Chevrolet during his absence.

Bowman entered Dover in ninth place in the Cup standings and has six top-10 finishes in the first 10 races this season. This is Bowman‘s first season with crew chief Blake Harris.

Bowman has seven Cup wins in his career, including a 2021 victory at Dover when Hendrick swept the top four spots. He also has one win in the Xfinity Series.

Bowman is the second Hendrick driver to miss time this season due to an injury suffered outside of NASCAR competition. Chase Elliott missed six races after breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident but returned two weeks ago at Martinsville Speedway.

“We‘re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He‘s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support.”

