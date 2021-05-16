Alex Bowman leads Hendrick's first-four sweep at Dover, ices second win of 2021

Alex Bowman emerged victorious on a day of Hendrick Motorsports dominance, wrapping up his second victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Bowman led 98 of the 400 laps that made up the Drydene 400, taking command to stay when his Hendrick Motorsports crew got him off pit road first on Lap 304. His No. 48 Chevrolet was 2.017 seconds ahead at the drop of the checkered flag. Bowman’s first win at the 1-mile Delaware track was the fourth of his Cup Series career.

Kyle Larson landed second place in Hendrick’s No. 5 Chevrolet. Defending series champion Chase Elliott took third place with William Byron fourth and Joey Logano completing the top five. It marked the first front-four sweep by the same organization since Roush Fenway Racing accomplished the feat in the 2005 Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Larson swept both stages, recording his fifth and sixth stage victories this season. He led a race-high 263 laps, and led the same 1-2-3-4 Hendrick sweep of the running order through the bulk of the second stage into the final segment.

Pole-starter Martin Truex Jr., last week’s winner at Darlington, led 16 laps early but faded to a 19th-place finish with some slight front-end damage to his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Bowman knocked him off the lead lap with 16 laps remaining.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next event is scheduled Sunday, May 23 at Circuit of the Americas (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), marking the sanctioning body’s first event on the 3.41-mile Austin, Texas road course.

Notes: Josh Berry, a late fill-in for Justin Haley, finished 30th in his Cup Series debut. He continued on after a Lap 171 wall scrape with the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

This story will be updated.