Alex Bowman leads 1-2-3-4 Hendrick Motorsports finish at Dover

Hendrick Motorsports had a play day Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

It was nice of the team to invite other Cup teams to join them.

That gave the Hendrick cars others to pass on a day car owner Rick Hendrick’s team dominated. His cars finished 1-2-3-4 for the first time in a Cup race in team history.

Alex Bowman took the lead from teammate Kyle Larson on pit road at Lap 304 with a 12.1-second pit stop, the fastest stop among the leaders. Bowman led the rest of the way for his second victory of the season.

He praised the pit crew after the race on the team’s radio.

Larson, who led a race-high 263 laps and won both stages, finished second. It marked the 16th time in his Cup career he has led at least 100 laps in a race. Larson has won three of those races.

Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott finished third. William Byron completed the 1-2-3-4 sweep for Hendrick by placing fourth. It is Byron’s 11th consecutive top-10 finish.

“Great day for the organization,” Hendrick told FS1. “This is a sign of the guys working together and bringing good stuff to the track.”:

Hendrick Motorsports drivers led 382 of the 400 laps Sunday.

The victory gives Hendrick Motorsports 267 Cup wins, one short of Petty Enterprises for the all-time record. Hendrick Motorsports will have a chance to tie the mark next weekend in the inaugural Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

The win is the 21st for Hendrick Motorsports at Dover. The team only has more wins at Martinsville (25).

Joey Logano was best of the rest, finishing fifth.

Josh Berry finished 30th in his Cup debut. He subbed for Justin Haley, who was out because of COVID-19 protocols.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Tyler Reddick‘s eighth-place finish is his fifth top 10 in the last seven races. … Daniel Suarez‘s ninth-place finish is his second top 10 of the year. … Bubba Wallace finished 11th for his first top-15 finish of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Busch‘s car was underpowered in the first stage and he fell off the lead lap. He was eight laps off the lead before the halfway mark. … Aric Almirola‘s rough season continued when he crashed after a suspected parts failure. He finished last in the 37-car field. It marks the seventh time in 13 races this season he’s finished 29th or worse.

Story continues

NEXT: The series will make its first trip to Circuit of the Americas for the May 23 race (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Read more about NASCAR

Chase Elliott to start at rear at Dover What matters at Dover: Passers of all walks challenged by unique surface Dover Xfinity results, driver points

Alex Bowman leads 1-2-3-4 Hendrick Motorsports finish at Dover originally appeared on NBCSports.com