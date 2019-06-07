Alex Bowman to honor Tim Richmond in Darlington 'Throwback'

, who drives the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series, will run a paint scheme that honors the late Tim Richmond, also a former driver with HMS.

“It’s pretty cool. I feel like everybody wants to be a little bit like Tim Richmond,” Bowman said Friday at Michigan International Speedway. “So, it’s a really neat paint scheme. I think having Axalta willing to do that is really cool in bringing those iconic colors back is really neat.

birthday today, so that’s why we picked to announce it today. I’m excited about it.”

Richmond won 13 times in 185 career starts in the Cup series, including a victory in the 1986 Southern 500 at Darlington. He won 14 poles and had 42 top-five and 78 top-10 finishes.

Richmond died in 1989 at age 34. He was named one of the 50 Greatest NASCAR Drivers in 1998 and was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2002.