Alex Bowman holds off Larson with overtime surge for Las Vegas win

Alex Bowman launched to his first win of the NASCAR Cup Series season, fending off teammate Kyle Larson in overtime at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bowman’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet stayed in front for 16 of the 274 laps in the Pennzoil 400. He wrapped up his first win at the 1.5-mile track and the seventh of his Cup Series career.

Larson was the runner-up, 0.178 seconds behind at the finish in the No. 5 Hendrick Chevy. Larson, bidding for his second straight Cup Series win, drew a speeding penalty in his next-to-last pit stop but rallied to contend late.

Ross Chastain led a career-best 83 laps and placed third with Kyle Busch fourth and William Byron finishing out the top five.

Busch endured an eventful weekend, which started with a crash in Saturday practice that forced his team to prep a reserve No. 18 car. Sunday, he started from the back of the 37-car field and was caught in a Lap 42 tangle, recovering from a partial spin in a yellow flag that also involved Austin Dillon, Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley. He battled through a balky shifter early, then added some drama with Chase Briscoe after close racing at the end of Stage 1. Busch led until a late-race crash involving Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace forced the race seven laps past its scheduled 267-lap distance.

The race was slowed by 12 caution periods, and the other contenders were not immune to the incidents. Pole-starter and Busch teammate Christopher Bell led 32 laps, but a Stage 2 spin hurt his chances; he rallied to place 10th.

Bowman won Stage 1, and Chastain prevailed in Stage 2.

The Cup Series’ next race is the Ruoff Mortgage 500, scheduled next Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM) at Phoenix Raceway. The event will complete the series’ three-race sweep through southwestern states early in the 2022 season.

