Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports moving closer on contract extension

Car owner Rick Hendrick called a multi-year contract extension for Dover winner Alex Bowman “just a formality” on Sunday.

Bowman’s contract expires after this season. He signed a one-year contract extension last year.

Asked to give an update on contract talks with Bowman, Hendrick said: “We’ve already started. It should be done any time. We want Alex there. He wants to be there. It’s kind of, at this point, just a formality.”

Hendrick confirmed it would be a multi-year deal.

“Just being at Hendrick Motorsports is obviously where I want to be,” Bowman said after the race. “I want to continue to work with (sponsor) ally and drive the 48 car. Like he said, we’ve been working on it. I think I want to be there, they want me to drive their race car.”

The 28-year-old Bowman first raced for Hendrick Motorsports in 2016. He drove in 10 races as a fill-in driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr. when Earnhardt was out because of symptoms from a concussion. Bowman spent the following season for Hendrick Motorsports as its driver for the simulator.

Bowman took over the No. 88 car in 2018 after Earnhardt retired. Bowman moved to the No. 48 this season after Jimmie Johnson left the Cup Series last year to pursue an IndyCar ride.

Sunday was Bowman’s second win of the season and fourth of his career. He joined Martin Truex Jr. as the only other multi-time winner this Cup season.

Truex and Denny Hamlin both have signed contract extensions with Joe Gibbs Racing this year.

Among those who have contracts expiring after this season are Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Matt DiBenedetto.

